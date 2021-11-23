Equities Analysts Set Expectations for W. R. Berkley Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will earn $5.55 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WRB. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

WRB opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.29.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

