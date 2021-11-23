Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

ZION stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $3,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

