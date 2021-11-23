Eric Rosenfeld Sells 39,915 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $744,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Rosenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primo Water alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of Primo Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $788,997.37.

PRMW stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 589,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,476. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Primo Water by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Primo Water by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.