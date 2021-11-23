ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,266,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,211,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,422,000 after buying an additional 94,060 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,186,000 after buying an additional 453,669 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,737. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.48.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

