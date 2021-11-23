ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $29.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,896.45. 31,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,704. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,848.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,662.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

