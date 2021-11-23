ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.60 and a 200 day moving average of $333.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

