Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Short Interest Down 16.0% in October

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ethema Health stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Ethema Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers.

