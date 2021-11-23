Ethereum Gold (ETG) Hits Market Capitalization of $392,450.71

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $392,450.71 and $112.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00047345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00236074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00088300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

