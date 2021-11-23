Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,204 Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,880,000 after buying an additional 549,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,714,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after buying an additional 409,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 141,331 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 856,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 106,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

