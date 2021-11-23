Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after acquiring an additional 111,157 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

