Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 4,541 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,650,000 after purchasing an additional 129,177 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 95,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.35. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

