Evedo Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $1.09 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00047911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00235582 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00088938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

