EvidenZ Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $245,049.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

