Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Get Evogene alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Evogene in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Evogene in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of EVGN traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.01. 444,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,797. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.23. Evogene has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,013.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Evogene by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 42,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Evogene by 21.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Evogene by 176.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evogene by 120.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Evogene in the third quarter worth $125,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evogene (EVGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.