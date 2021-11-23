Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce sales of $353.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.57 million and the highest is $394.10 million. Exelixis reported sales of $270.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,203 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $43,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 1,615,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $25.77.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.