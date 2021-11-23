Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares $0.39 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3854 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXETF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

