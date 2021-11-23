Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. 517,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,425,842. The stock has a market cap of $265.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

