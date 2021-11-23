Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.64. 532,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,425,842. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $265.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

