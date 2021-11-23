EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Up 16.1% in October

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 237,400 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 204,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ EZGO opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97. EZGO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in EZGO Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in EZGO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in EZGO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

