Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.67.

FN stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.90. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,711. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 146.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

