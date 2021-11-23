Faceter Hits Market Capitalization of $834,280.51 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Faceter has a total market cap of $834,280.51 and approximately $8,580.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Faceter has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00234400 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00088574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

