Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $33.61

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.61, but opened at $35.03. Farfetch shares last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 19,067 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

