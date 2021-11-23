Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko Sells 20,000 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00.

FATE traded down $3.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.45. 1,558,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,865. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $200,277,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,458,000 after acquiring an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after purchasing an additional 624,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,742,000 after purchasing an additional 620,999 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.