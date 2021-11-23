Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

FTRP stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Field Trip Health will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

