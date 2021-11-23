Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Alessandro Bitelli Sells 7,900 Shares

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.99, for a total value of C$102,587.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,455,696.97.

Alessandro Bitelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of Filo Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total value of C$33,521.60.

Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. Filo Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

