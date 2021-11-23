Financial Analysis: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) vs. Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Pure Energy Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.67 -$196.65 million ($0.55) -0.98 Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 ($0.01) -185.00

Pure Energy Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Pure Energy Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -47.48% 52.33% 7.92% Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48%

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus price target of $0.10, suggesting a potential downside of 81.43%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Pure Energy Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

