Financial Contrast: CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) vs. Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 4.84 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.39 $16.60 million $4.42 10.86

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 8.68% 1.67% 0.36% Finward Bancorp 22.63% 9.71% 0.95%

Risk and Volatility

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CBM Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on May 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

