Financial Institutions, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $516.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 189.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 36.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.