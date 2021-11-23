FinNexus (FNX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $6,511.89 and $3.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00047911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00235582 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00088938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FinNexus is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

