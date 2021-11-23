First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

NYSE FAF opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $78.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First American Financial by 222.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,016 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,024,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after acquiring an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,217,000 after acquiring an additional 270,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

