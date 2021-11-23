First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,606,908.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $274,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.