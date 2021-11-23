First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:FR opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $61.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.