First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) vs. First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Critical Contrast

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Seacoast Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 11.68% 3.54% 0.45% First Northern Community Bancorp 25.60% 9.48% 0.80%

Volatility and Risk

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $17.90 million 3.34 $1.08 million N/A N/A First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million 2.45 $12.16 million $1.04 9.92

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

