First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Shares of Omega Flex stock opened at $135.56 on Tuesday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.98 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.73. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $161,777.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 4,910 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total transaction of $678,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,784 over the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.