First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 10.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

