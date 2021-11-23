First Trust Advisors LP Has $616,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

