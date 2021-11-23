First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,695 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

FFWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $121,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,396 shares of company stock valued at $986,590 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.