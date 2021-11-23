First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,401 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHX opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.28.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.7%. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

JHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

