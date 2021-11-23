First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $2,333,550. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OTRK opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

OTRK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

