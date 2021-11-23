FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService stock opened at $198.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.62 and its 200-day moving average is $181.81. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. FirstService has a 12 month low of $127.61 and a 12 month high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FirstService by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in FirstService by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in FirstService by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.