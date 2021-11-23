Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

FISV stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $94.98. 183,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,583. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average of $109.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

