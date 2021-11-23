Five Oceans Advisors Invests $220,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 33.2% in the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $418,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,927. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.58 and its 200-day moving average is $329.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

