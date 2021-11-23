Five Oceans Advisors Invests $300,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 358 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $926.62. 14,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $900.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $892.20. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

