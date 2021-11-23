Five Oceans Advisors Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,458 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,681. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.27. The company has a market capitalization of $405.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,863,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,355,448 shares of company stock valued at $934,316,661. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.