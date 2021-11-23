Five Oceans Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,571 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after purchasing an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,660,000 after purchasing an additional 707,231 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,658 shares of company stock worth $67,541,787. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.87. The stock had a trading volume of 237,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,385. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.38 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.45 and its 200 day moving average is $360.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

