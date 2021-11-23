Five Oceans Advisors Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 35.0% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PEP traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.59. 60,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,434. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $166.80. The company has a market cap of $227.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

