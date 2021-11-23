FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 1,084 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,812. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 3.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

