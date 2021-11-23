FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

