FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

SCHP stock opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03.

