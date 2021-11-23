FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.